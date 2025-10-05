Bihar STET 2025 Registration Window Closes Tonight At 11:55 PM; Last Chance For Aspirants To Apply NOW At secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar STET 2025: The Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 online application portal will be closed by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today, October 5, 2025. at 11:55PM. All candidates for teaching positions have one last chance to sign up for the test, which is a prerequisite for employment as a teacher in the state's government secondary and higher secondary schools.
In order to register before the deadline, prospective candidates who have not yet applied must go straight to the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Bihar STET 2025: Important dates
Last Date to Apply: October 5, 2025
Admit Card Release: October 11, 2025
Exam Date: October 14, 2025
Bihar STET 2025: Age eligibility criteria
Upper Age Limit: 37 years
Age Relaxation: 3 years for
- Female candidates
- Backward Class (BC) candidates
- Most Backward Class (MBC) candidates
Bihar STET 2025: Application fees
For One Paper:
General / BC / EWS: ₹960
SC / ST / PH: ₹760
For Both Papers:
General / BC / EWS: ₹1440
SC / ST / PH: ₹1140
Bihar STET 2025: Steps to register
Step 1: Visit secondary.biharboardonline.com, the official website.
Step 2: Select "Bihar STET 2025 Application" from the list of links. To create a registration number and password, you must first register by entering basic information such as your name, email address, and mobile number.
Step 3: Log in to the application portal using your login information. Carefully complete the application form by providing your personal information, academic credentials, and the paper and subject you want to study.
Step 4: Scan and upload the required files in the size and format specified.
Step 5: Depending on your category and the quantity of papers you are applying for, pay the application cost at the payment portal. Debit/credit cards, net banking, and other UPI options are also available.
Step 6: Verify that all of the information entered is correct. Once verified, send in the completed application.
Step 7: Download the completed application form or the confirmation page for your records and future use.
Bihar STET 2025: Exam pattern
Mode of Exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Duration: 2.5 hours for each paper
Paper 1 (Secondary): Based on syllabus of Classes 9–10
Paper 2 (Higher Secondary): Based on syllabus of Classes 11–12
Total Questions (per paper): 150
- Subject-Specific Knowledge: 100 questions
- Teaching Art & Other Competencies: 50 questions
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.