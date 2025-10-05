 Bihar STET 2025 Registration Window Closes Tonight At 11:55 PM; Last Chance For Aspirants To Apply NOW At secondary.biharboardonline.com
Bihar STET 2025 online application portal closes today, October 5, at 11:55 PM. Last chance for candidates to register for the teaching eligibility test; exam scheduled for October 14, 2025.

Bihar STET 2025: The Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 online application portal will be closed by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today, October 5, 2025. at 11:55PM. All candidates for teaching positions have one last chance to sign up for the test, which is a prerequisite for employment as a teacher in the state's government secondary and higher secondary schools.

In order to register before the deadline, prospective candidates who have not yet applied must go straight to the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar STET 2025: Important dates

Last Date to Apply: October 5, 2025

Admit Card Release: October 11, 2025

Exam Date: October 14, 2025

Bihar STET 2025: Age eligibility criteria

Upper Age Limit: 37 years

Age Relaxation: 3 years for

- Female candidates

- Backward Class (BC) candidates

- Most Backward Class (MBC) candidates

Bihar STET 2025: Application fees

For One Paper:

General / BC / EWS: ₹960

SC / ST / PH: ₹760

For Both Papers:

General / BC / EWS: ₹1440

SC / ST / PH: ₹1140

Bihar STET 2025: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit secondary.biharboardonline.com, the official website.

Step 2: Select "Bihar STET 2025 Application" from the list of links. To create a registration number and password, you must first register by entering basic information such as your name, email address, and mobile number.

Step 3: Log in to the application portal using your login information. Carefully complete the application form by providing your personal information, academic credentials, and the paper and subject you want to study.

Step 4: Scan and upload the required files in the size and format specified.

Step 5: Depending on your category and the quantity of papers you are applying for, pay the application cost at the payment portal. Debit/credit cards, net banking, and other UPI options are also available.

Step 6: Verify that all of the information entered is correct. Once verified, send in the completed application.

Step 7: Download the completed application form or the confirmation page for your records and future use.

Bihar STET 2025: Exam pattern

Mode of Exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration: 2.5 hours for each paper

Paper 1 (Secondary): Based on syllabus of Classes 9–10

Paper 2 (Higher Secondary): Based on syllabus of Classes 11–12

Total Questions (per paper): 150

- Subject-Specific Knowledge: 100 questions

- Teaching Art & Other Competencies: 50 questions

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

