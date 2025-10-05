Global Recognition: 3 Gauhati University Professors Make It To List Of World's Top 2% Scientists By Stanford University

Stanford University | Official Website

Guwahati: Three professors of the Gauhati University have got a place in the list of the world's top 2 per cent scientists compiled by Stanford University, a statement said.

About The 3 Professors

Professor of excellence Bhupendra Nath Goswami, a noted meteorologist, professor Prodeep Phukan of the Department of Chemistry, and professor Bipan Hazarikaof the Department of Mathematics were recognised in the career-long impact category, reflecting their sustained research contributions, it said.

The comprehensive rankings are curated annually by Stanford University, using rigorous criteria, including citation metrics, h-index, co-authorship-adjusted hm-index, authorship position citations, and a composite indicator known as the c-score, it said.

The 2025 list highlights India's expanding research footprint, featuring 6,239 researchers in the single-year category and 3,372 in the career-long category, it added.

Gauhati University's vice chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta said, "This recognition is a matter of great pride for the varisty and for Assam. It speaks volumes about the dedication, innovation, and global impact of our faculty."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)