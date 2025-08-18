MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Announced Today

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 | dme.mponline.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh's Department of Public Health and Medical Education will release the MP NEET UG round 1 seat allotment results today, August 18. Once announced, applicants can view the MP NEET Round 1 allocation results on the DME MP website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

How to check the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result?

To download the result, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DME at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, open the UG counselling page and then the allotment list link.

Step 3: After this, click on the round 1 allotment list link.

Step 4: Enter the login details (if required) and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: The MP NEET round 1 seat assignment result was originally planned for August 6, but was postponed.

MP NEET UG round 1 Counselling 2025: Important dates

According to the modified timetable of MP NEET counselling,

1. New registrations and profile updating were permitted between August 7 and 11.

2. On August 12, the agency announced a revised state merit list of registered applicants.

3. Between August 13 and 15, MP domicile and newly enrolled applicants were permitted to complete and lock their selections.

4. Those who secure a spot in the initial round of MP NEET counselling must physically visit the designated institution between August 19 and August 23 for admissions and document verification.

5. From August 19 to August 24, they have the option to give up or revoke their enrollment online at the college level.

Note: They might also choose to degrade their seats in the second round at the time of admittance.