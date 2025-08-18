 West Bengal Education Minister Attack Case: Jadavpur University Alumnus Granted Bail By Kolkata Court 5 Days After Arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWest Bengal Education Minister Attack Case: Jadavpur University Alumnus Granted Bail By Kolkata Court 5 Days After Arrest

West Bengal Education Minister Attack Case: Jadavpur University Alumnus Granted Bail By Kolkata Court 5 Days After Arrest

Majumdar was produced before the Alipore court on Monday following the expiry of the tenure of three-day police custody. The court granted bail to the accused on the surety of Rs 1,000.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Education Minister Attack Case: Jadavpur University Alumnus Granted Bail By Kolkata Court 5 Days After Arrest | Representative Image

Kolkata: Jadavpur University alumnus Hindol Majumdar, accused of plotting an attack on West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu's convoy on the varsity campus in March this year, was granted bail by a court in Kolkata, five days after he was arrested at the Delhi airport.

Majumdar was produced before the Alipore court on Monday following the expiry of the tenure of three-day police custody.

The court granted bail to the accused on the surety of Rs 1,000.

Read Also
Bihar: Patna Witnesses Chaos As Job Aspirants Demand Teachers' Eligibility Test Before TRE-5; Watch
article-image

About The Case

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals

The accused, currently a researcher at a Spanish university, was held at Delhi airport last Wednesday after he landed from Europe in the wake of a lookout circular notice issued against him.

The court ruled in favour of Majumdar's bail after his counsel submitted that there was no visible progress in the police investigation against him.

Opposing the bail prayer, Kolkata Police argued that his release could affect the "smooth progress of investigation" and prayed for his judicial custody instead.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups