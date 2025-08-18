West Bengal Education Minister Attack Case: Jadavpur University Alumnus Granted Bail By Kolkata Court 5 Days After Arrest | Representative Image

Kolkata: Jadavpur University alumnus Hindol Majumdar, accused of plotting an attack on West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu's convoy on the varsity campus in March this year, was granted bail by a court in Kolkata, five days after he was arrested at the Delhi airport.

Majumdar was produced before the Alipore court on Monday following the expiry of the tenure of three-day police custody.

The court granted bail to the accused on the surety of Rs 1,000.

About The Case

The accused, currently a researcher at a Spanish university, was held at Delhi airport last Wednesday after he landed from Europe in the wake of a lookout circular notice issued against him.

The court ruled in favour of Majumdar's bail after his counsel submitted that there was no visible progress in the police investigation against him.

Opposing the bail prayer, Kolkata Police argued that his release could affect the "smooth progress of investigation" and prayed for his judicial custody instead.

