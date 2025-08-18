Kerala School Van Accident: 32 Children Sustain Minor Injuries After Vehicle Falls Into Pit In Thiruvananthapuram | Nature.com/ Representative Photo

Thiruvanthapuram: Thirty-two school children had a narrow escape when a private van carrying them fell into a pit after losing control in Malamukal here on Monday, police said.

About The Accident

The accident happened in front of the unaided school when the driver of the van was turning the vehicle to drop off the children.

The vehicle suddenly lost control and fell into the pit, an eyewitness said.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty's Satement

The children suffered minor injuries, and all of them are stable, General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who visited them at the hospital, said.

"The school is located in a hilly area. The children who came to the school in a private van met with an accident. Thirty-two children suffered minor injuries, and all of them are hospitalised," he said.

He said the accident was a serious one, but there is no need to worry as of now.

The minister also said children escaped because of their luck, and things would go beyond imagination if the van overturned.

He also assured adequate steps to check such incidents in the future.

