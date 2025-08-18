 Mumbai Rain: All Schools & Colleges Closed Today Amid Red Alert Warning; Check Details
HomeEducationMumbai Rain: All Schools & Colleges Closed Today Amid Red Alert Warning; Check Details

Mumbai is on high alert as heavy rains triggered a red alert from the IMD on August 18. The BMC has shut all schools and colleges for the day, advising citizens to step out only if necessary.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rain: All Schools & Colleges Closed Today | Devashri Bhujbal

Mumbai: Mumbai is on high alert as torrential rains leading to severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions across several areas. In response, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai, authorities have stepped in with urgent safety measures.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city today, August 18, including both government and private institutions.

The decision, announced by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, is aimed at ensuring the safety of students as the downpour shows no signs of easing.

“Considering the continuous rainfall since morning and prioritizing student safety, all schools and colleges scheduled to function in the second session, i.e., after 12 noon, will remain closed today,” the BMC stated in tweet on X.

The alert is likely to last until Tuesday, and the government urges citizens to take appropriate precautions.

Residents have been urged to step out only when absolutely necessary, as several parts of the city continue to report flooding and transport delays. The civic body has also shared its control room helpline number 1916 for citizens requiring assistance or official information.

article-image

Meanwhile, parents and guardians have been advised to remain cautious and follow updates from the IMD and BMC as weather conditions may remain unstable in the coming hours.

