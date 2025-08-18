Mumbai Rain: All Schools & Colleges Closed Today Amid Red Alert Warning; Check Details

Mumbai Rain: All Schools & Colleges Closed Today | Devashri Bhujbal

Mumbai: Mumbai is on high alert as torrential rains leading to severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions across several areas. In response, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai, authorities have stepped in with urgent safety measures.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city today, August 18, including both government and private institutions.

📢 The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert in the Mumbai Metropolitan City today (18 August 2025). 🌧️⚠️



🏫 In view of the continuous rainfall since morning & considering the safety of students, the Municipal Commissioner & Administrator Shri Bhushan Gagrani… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025

The decision, announced by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, is aimed at ensuring the safety of students as the downpour shows no signs of easing.

“Considering the continuous rainfall since morning and prioritizing student safety, all schools and colleges scheduled to function in the second session, i.e., after 12 noon, will remain closed today,” the BMC stated in tweet on X.

🚨 Just in: Due to continuous rainfall and in the interest of student safety, the BMC has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai operating in the second session (post 12 noon) on Monday, August 18, 2025. #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) August 18, 2025

The alert is likely to last until Tuesday, and the government urges citizens to take appropriate precautions.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai City



(Visuals from Marine Drive) pic.twitter.com/UmU7V7OhDN — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

Residents have been urged to step out only when absolutely necessary, as several parts of the city continue to report flooding and transport delays. The civic body has also shared its control room helpline number 1916 for citizens requiring assistance or official information.

Read Also Schools Closed Today In Multiple Cities Amid Heavy Rainfall Warnings; Check Details

Meanwhile, parents and guardians have been advised to remain cautious and follow updates from the IMD and BMC as weather conditions may remain unstable in the coming hours.