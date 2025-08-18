Schools Closed Today In Multiple Cities Amid Heavy Rainfall Warnings; Check Details

Schools Closed |

Schools Closed: Torrential rains in different parts of India have prompted authorities to close schools and colleges temporarily as a precautionary measure. Schools and colleges have been directed to remain closed today in northern Jammu, southern Karnataka, and Kerala due to inclement weather and alerts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Students and parents are advised to contact their respective schools to know the status of school closure.

Jammu and Kashmir: Flash Flood Alert Prompts Closure

Flash floods have been caused by a sudden cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir. As a response, officials have announced a holiday for all government and private schools in the Jammu district on Monday, August 18. As more heavy rain showers are forecast for the next two days (August 18–19), authorities are keeping a high alert in susceptible areas.

Red Alert in Karnataka: Schools Closed in Multiple Districts

In Karnataka, a red alert from the IMD has resulted in school closures, especially in Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Hassan districts.

In Chikkamagaluru, Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj declared an anganwadi, primary, and high school holiday in six taluks including Koppa, Kalasa, Mudigere, Sringeri, and N.R. Pura. Avathi, Jagara, Vastare, Alduru, and Khandya hoblis schools have also been affected.

Shivamogga's Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade extended the shutdown to all colleges and schools in the district. In Hassan, Sakaleshpur, Belur, and K. Hoskote hobli of Alur taluk schools will be closed today, according to the instructions of DC K.S. Lathakumari.

Kerala: Thrissur Suspends All Educational Activities

The Thrissur District Collector in Kerala has suspended classes across all educational institutions, including CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalayas, madrasas, anganwadis, and tuition centers. The ongoing Onam exams scheduled for August 18 have also been postponed, with new dates to be announced soon.

Chandigarh Announces Holiday for Students

The Chandigarh government has also announced a holiday for all educational institutions on August 18, but no direct connection with weather conditions was mentioned. The announcement was made by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Independence Day, where "student convenience" was given as the reason. Schools and colleges should return to normal functioning on Tuesday, August 19.

As heavy monsoon activity continues, the authorities are advising citizens, especially in flood-affected areas, to stay alert. Schools will resume depending on weather updates and official notifications.