 Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe TERMINATED From YRKKH: 'Rajan Shahi Asked Them To Leave Sets Within 15 Mins'
Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe played the characters of Armaan and Ruhi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 08:43 PM IST
article-image

Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, who played the characters of Armaan and Ruhi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have been terminated from the popular television show due to their unprofessional behaviour, according to several media reports.

article-image

Reportedly, Directors Kut Production made the decision to firmly oppose the unprofessional behavior exhibited by Shehzada and Pratiksha.

Shehzada would consistently throw tantrums and mistreat the crew since the beginning. However, despite several efforts to address the issue, his behaviour continues, which disrupted the atmosphere on the sets.

Pratiksha, on the other hand, who was a newcomer wasn't living up to the expectations as per the character requirement.

article-image
article-image

According to Pinkvilla's report, producer of the show Rajan Shahi came on the sets to put an end. The source, who was present on the sets stated that Rajan reached the sets and asked Shehzada and Pratiksha to leave the sets within fifteen minutes, leaving the entire unit shocked.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began in 2009 with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra playing the lead as Akshara and Natik. Later, it was followed by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan.

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda played Akshara and Abhimanyu in the third generation. Since November 2023, it stars Samridhii Shukla as the fourth-generation lead along with Shehzada Dhami.

