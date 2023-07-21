Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Pooja Joshi Arora Announces 2nd Pregnancy; Watch Video

Television actress Pooja Joshi Arora, who is best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is expecting her second child with husband Manish Arora. On Thursday, Pooja shared an adorable video to announce pregnancy.

The video features several pictures from her maternity photoshoot. It begins with her daughter holding a placard that reads, “Going to become big dida soon."

The mom-to-be is also seen posing alongside her husband and other family members. The family also held a slate announcing the baby’s arrival. "Coming Soon," it read.

Moments after Pooja shared the post, several celebrities, including her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Lataa Saberwal, congratulated the couple. Fans also showered love and blessings on the actress in the comments section.

Pooja married Manish in 2015. The couple embraced parenthood with the arrival of their baby girl in 2017. However, after tying the knot, Pooja took a break from acting.

She still manages to stay connected with her fans through social media. Pooja is quite active on Instagram and often shares funny reels with her followers.

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pooja played the role of Varsha Maheshwari - Akshara's (Hina Khan) best friend and later sister-in-law.

