Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth Share FIRST Photo With Baby Boy; Kushal Tandon, Priya Bapat & Others Congratulate

Popular celebrity couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Wednesday (July 19). The actors have now taken to their official Instagram accounts to share first photo with their newborn baby.

In the picture, the new parents are seen all smiles as they pose with their son in the hospital. However, they have not reveal the face of their baby.

"Us ❤️ We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes," they captioned the post. Take a look:

Soon after they shared the picture, several celebrities, including Kushal Tandon, Priya Bapat, Jennifer Winget, Drashti Dhami, Maheck Chahal, Shabir Ahluwalia and others congratulated the new parents.

Ishita announced her pregnancy on March 31 with an Instagram post. She dropped a few silhouette pictures in which the couple is seen posing at the beach.

The news of Ishita's pregnancy broke out when she appeared at the airport flaunting her baby bump. She looked gorgeous and radiated the pregnancy glow. The actress also smiled and waved at the paps. However, she did not make any official statement on social media at that time.

Ishita and Vatsal tied knot in 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, 'Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishita was last seen in the thriller film 'Drishyam' alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film was a blockbuster.

Vatsal on the other hand was recently seen in the Pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. He recently finished shooting for his Gujarati debut film, which also stars Helly Shah.

Published on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 01:58 PM IST