Drishyam Fame Ishita Dutta Flaunts Baby Bump In Bold Maternity Photoshoot

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023
Actress Ishita Dutta, best known for her role in Drishyam, is all set to welcome her first child with actor-husband Vatsal Sheth
The mom-to-be shared a series of new pictures from her maternity photoshoot
In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a brown and white outfit
She kept her curly locks loose with a dab of bronze makeup and completed her look with brown heels
The actress was all smiles as she caressed her baby bump
The news of Ishita and Vatsal's pregnancy made headlines in March this year
However, the couple officially confirmed the same in the first week of April with an Instagram post that read, "Baby on board"
Ishita and Vatsal tied the knot in 2017
They first met on the sets of a TV show where they became friends and later fell in love with each other
Thanks For Reading!