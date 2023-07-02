Drishyam Fame Ishita Dutta Flaunts Baby Bump In Bold Maternity Photoshoot

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023

Actress Ishita Dutta, best known for her role in Drishyam, is all set to welcome her first child with actor-husband Vatsal Sheth

The mom-to-be shared a series of new pictures from her maternity photoshoot

In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a brown and white outfit

She kept her curly locks loose with a dab of bronze makeup and completed her look with brown heels

The actress was all smiles as she caressed her baby bump

The news of Ishita and Vatsal's pregnancy made headlines in March this year

However, the couple officially confirmed the same in the first week of April with an Instagram post that read, "Baby on board"

Ishita and Vatsal tied the knot in 2017

They first met on the sets of a TV show where they became friends and later fell in love with each other

