BTS Photos Of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar From Rocky Aur Rani Sets

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023
The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have shared a BTS video from the making of the song Tum Kya Mile
The video gives a glimpse of some stunning behind-the-scenes visuals of the film
In the song, Ranveer romances Alia in the snowcapped mountains of Kashmir
It features director Karan Johar from the Kashmir shoot of the song and has some candid moments of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh
The official trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' will be out on July 4
Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser and the first song of the film Tum Kya Mile and both received positive response from the audience
The film promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Karan's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music
The trailer features several scenes of Alia and Ranveer romancing and fighting, celebrating festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem kahaani marks Karan's return to director's chair after over six years
nterestingly, the film also brings back the famous chiffon sarees and actors dancing amidst snow-clad mountains
The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles
A few days back, this picture of filmmaker Farah Khan with Shabana and Dharmendra from the film's set had also gone viral
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem kahaani is one of the most awaited films of 2023
The film is all set to release in theatres on July 28
