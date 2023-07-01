Rocky & Rani Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Set The Screen Ablaze In Steamy NEW Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023
Karan Johar recently unveiled captivating look test stills of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, igniting curiosity among fans.
Alia Bhatt stuns in a green Manish Malhotra chiffon saree paired with a contrasting white printed blouse.
Ranveer Singh opts for a casual look, donning a white baniyan and a green shirt left open, along with track pants.
Reactions on the internet vary, with some praising the chemistry between Alia and Ranveer, while others express reservations.
Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has generated excitement as the release date draws near.
The first song from the film, titled 'Tum Kya Mile,' created a buzz after being released recently.
The film is all set tyo release on 28 jUly 2023.
