Shehzada Dhami, Samridhi Shukla Didn't Get Along On Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sets Because Of Former's Relationship With Pratiksha Honmukhe (EXCLUSIVE)

Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami were roped in as the new leads of Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the show underwent a generation leap. However, just within a span of a few months, Shehzada, the male lead of the show was terminated along with Pratiksha Honmukhe, who played the character of Ruhi, the parallel lead of the show. The production house issued a press release stating that the actor was terminated owing to his unprofessional behavior.' On the other hand, Pratiksha was terminated for not living up to the expectations of the character.

Ever since the actors have been terminated from the show, speculations surrounding the reason behind their termination and various stories surrounding the same have been doing rounds. Well, Free Press Journal has exclusively learnt of some inside scoop from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. A very well placed source close to the show has made some shocking revelations about the three leads; Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii Shukla and Pratiksha Honmukhe.

Our source informs us that Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla, who essayed the characters of Armaan and Abhira did not get along well on the sets of the show. However, it was Shehzada and Pratiksha's PDA' that was hampering things for the show.

Our well placed source says, ''Only a very few people know that Samridhii and Shehzada did not get along well on the sets of the show. But that was still okay. Both Shehzada and Pratiksha were very open about their relationship. It was very obvious to everyone that they were dating. If you go to see a few videos from Anita Raaj's birthday celebrations on sets, you will know this too. The PDA was obvious. However, it was when they also started giving interviews together that started causing a trouble for the storyline. Shehzada would barely choose to give interviews with Samridhii. As a result of all his interviews with Pratiksha, the audience started shipping them together and the lead couple was just getting sidelined. This was obviously affecting the show, because, 'lead pair' toh wo nahi thhe na.''

Until now, the news of Shehzada and Samridhii not getting along well was nowhere to be heard, but our well placed source, closely associated to the show confirms the same with us.

For the unversed, Rohit Purohit was later roped in to essay the new lead of the show post Shehzada Dhami's termination. Garvita Sidhwani was roped in to essay the character of Ruhi. Both Shehzada and Pratiksha have refrained from commenting on their termination as of now.