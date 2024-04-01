TRP Stars: Jhanak Continues To Dethrone Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shiv Shakti Re Enters The Top 5 Race

Television shows come and go, however, only a few make it to the TRP charts, and fewer make it to the top 5 race. Well, Free Press Journal brings to you the updated TRP rankings of the top 5 shows for the past week.

No.5: Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav:

Colors TV's mythological drama, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav is back in the top 5 race this week with 1.7 points. While the ratings of the show have been dwindling, it has never been out of the top 10 race ever since its inception. Starring Ram Yashvardhan as Lord Shiva and Subha Rajput as Godess Parvati, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandaav has been emerging as an audience favourite.

No.4: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Star Plus' longest running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to maintain a constant stand at the fourth position for the past few weeks now. Initially at the third spot for quite some time, the show stays dethroned by Jhanak this week too. Looks like the news of the termination of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe too could not do much for the TRPs of the show. This week, the show has bagged 2.1 points.

No.3: Jhanak:

Krushal Ahuja and Hiba Nawab starrer, Star Plus' show Jhanak has maintained its firm stand on the third spot this week too with 2.2 points. Jhanak's oppression and her not being able to move out of Anirudh's house and agreeing to marry the next person her 'alleged' in laws ask her to seems to work for the makers of the show. While we await Jhanak's outburst and her rebel, we are happy that the show has been doing exceptionally well since its inception, regardless of the regressive story line.

No.2: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Not budging an inch from the second spot, Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin maintains its stand at the same spot with 2.3 points this week too. Starring Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma as the main leads, the show has been in the talks for allegedly copying the exact same story line of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's past track. But like Shakti Arora recently said, 'It is formula number 44.' Guess, this formula is working well for the makers.

No.1: Anupamaa:

Helmed by Rupali Ganguly, Star Plus' show Anupamaa continues to reign supreme on the numero uno spot week after week. This week too, with a rating of 2.7 points, Anupamaa continues to stand out. With the entire family 'coincidentally' following Anupamaa to the United States and then again 'coincidentally' bumping into each other, the track of the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked. Wondering how? Watch the show if you haven't already.

Well, did you happen to spot your favorite show on the list? Let us know in the comments below.