Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actress Manasi Salvi: The Opportunities For Women In TV Are Aplenty

Manasi Salvi has enjoyed a remarkable career in Indian television for more than 27 years. Although the mystery behind her captivating presence remains a sweet secret, her dedication to her craft remains steadfast. The Free Press Journal team recently interviewed the actress to delve into her journey and explore how television has empowered her.

Speaking about her journey in the realm of entertainment, Manasi exclaims, "This journey has been very special for me. Never did I imagine nor did the idea ever occur to me of becoming an actor. I was a trained dancer in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi and I would often perform on the stage. Somehow, my photos reached an ad agency and I ventured into featuring in commercials. I was okay with that kind of exposure as it did not buy too much of my time and additionally, I was also pursuing my studies. And then Aashirwad (1998) happened."

As an untrained actor, who debuted around the age of 16 or 17, does she hold a memory of pursuing the profession? "During the time of Aashirwad, I recollect, I was called to the office. The story was narrated to me in six lines and I was told that the shoot starts from the next day. Manish Goswami (the producer of Aashirwad) narrated the story, the pay was finalised and I was asked to report to shoot at 9 am. It was very gravitational and organic. Acting just happened. I was not at all aware about the craft or about what goes on around a film set."

She adds, "My director Rakesh Sarang is a very strict and thorough professional. I remember, once I went home crying, from the sets, vowing that I don't want to do the serial. But, my mother would tell me to keep going at it, one day at a time. With every passing day, I've come as far as 27 years in the industry."

In a former interview, Manasi had mentioned that television empowers women. Reaffirming her stance, she shares, "If we are showing women who are winning, we must also show women who do not get the spotlight. What we cannot deny is that television is the only medium, which guarantees you a payment on a daily basis. In today's society where marriages are crumbling across different sections, a lot of the lesser-privileged women find employment in TV. From make-up artists and assistants to professional saree drapers, the opportunities for women in TV are aplenty. I believe that for a woman to be emotionally and mentally independent, she has to first be financially independent. Financial independence is what TV assures."

As a single parent to a teenage daughter, Manasi shares the piece of advice that she would like to offer to her young child, "Two pieces of advice that I received from my father, while I was growing up. One, character is important. Second, there are no free lunches. Additionally, I would also advise to not chase money. As my bio on Instagram suggests, 'Situations May Change; Ethics Can’t''," she concludes.