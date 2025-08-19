Is Priyanka Chopra UPSET With Kaminey Director Vishal Bhardwaj? Actress Reacts As He Shares Poetry For Her

File photo of Priyanka Chopra and Vishal Bhardwaj |

Kaminey, starring Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor, recently completed 16 years since its release. Marking the milestone, Priyanka took a trip down memory lane and called the 2009 dark comedy thriller a "turning point" in her career. Director Vishal Bhardwaj also joined in the nostalgia and shared an interesting anecdote about the actress.

Re-sharing Priyanka's Instagram post, Vishal recalled how the actress once got upset with him.

He wrote, "Ask me how much I miss those days. You have been one of the finest collaborations of my career. Remember one day, when you got angry, I handwrote a poem on a napkin and sent it to manaoo (to mend things with you)."

He also posted the poem, which read, "Doosri jangaleedam ko khatam huye bhi beetein saal. Ab bhi kuch Japani afsar chhupien mile hain duty par. Tum se kab ab milna hoga.. Kya ab bhi naraaz ho tum? (It has been years since the second world war ended. Yet, some Japanese officers are still found hiding on duty. When will I get to meet you now? Are you still upset with me?)"

Reacting to this, Priyanka replied with a laugh, "Hahaha aapse kaun naraaz reh sakta hai? Aaiye milne (Who can stay upset with you? Come, let's meet)."

Priyanka walks down memory lane

In her post, Priyanka also recalled the moment she got a missed call from Vishal while shooting Dostana with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in Miami.

"What?? I had wanted to work with him forever and never thought he would cast me because of my ‘commercial’ image at the time," she wrote. She added that Vishal flew to Miami to narrate Kaminey, and though her role had only a handful of scenes, he assured her it would turn into much more on screen.

"He promised he would make something incredible for me after this in appreciation for doing the part. But honestly, I was just greedy to work with him. A few years later, we did 7 Khoon Maaf," Priyanka shared.

Calling Vishal Bhardwaj a "master," Priyanka credited him with teaching her how to research, prepare, and surrender to her character. She also praised co-star Shahid Kapoor as "sensational" in his double role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated film SSMB29 alongside Mahesh Babu.