Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Doing Kaminey Despite Only 8 Scenes, Says She Feared Vishal Bhardwaj Might NOT Cast Her For Being 'Commercial'

Actress Priyanka Chopra reminisced about her 2009 film Kaminey, which starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead. On Monday, she recalled receiving a missed call from director Vishal Bhardwaj while shooting Dostana with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in Miami, Florida. She was shocked, as she had always wanted to work with him but doubted he would cast her because of her ‘commercial’ image at the time.

Priyanka Chopra Thought Her ‘Commercial’ Image Was A Barrier

On Monday, Priyanka shares several photos and a video to mark 16 years of Kaminey, with a heartfelt caption, that read: "Sweety Bhope. I was filming for Dostana in Miami, Florida with @tarun_mansukhani directing and @bachchan and @thejohnabraham starring. One cool evening after we wrapped shoot, I saw a missed call from Vishal Bhardwaj. What?? I had wanted to work with him forever and never thought he would cast me because of my “commercial“ image at the time."

Check it out:

'Was Greedy To Work With Vishal Bhardwaj': PeeCee

Further, the actress shared that Vishal told her he would come to see her in Miami, and he did. During the meeting, he narrated the film’s story, to which she remarked that her character had only about eight scenes. Vishal responded that if she worked with him on Kaminey, she would end up being so much more, and she eventually did.

"He promised he would make something incredible for me after this in appreciation for doing the part. But honestly, I was just greedy to work with him. A few years later, we did 7 Khoon Maaf," added Chopra.

The actress said that Kaminey remains a turning point in her career, where she learned from Vishal Bhardwaj, whom she called a 'master,' crediting him for teaching her how to research, prepare, and then surrender to the part. Priyanka also praised her co-star Shahid Kapoor, calling him 'sensational' in his double role.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film SSMB29 alongside Mahesh Babu.