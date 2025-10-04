'This Is What Forever Should Feel Like': Arjun Kapoor's Sister Anshula Kapoor Announces Her Engagement With Rohan Thakkar

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor's Gor Dhana (a pre-wedding Gujarati ritual which is also considered an engagement) ceremony took place. Anshula got engaged to Rohan Thakkar, and on Saturday, she took to Instagram to share pictures from the ceremony. It was attended by Arjun, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and other family members.

Anshula wrote a long caption which read, "This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro’s favorite words have always been “Always and Forever” - and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these."

She further wrote, "A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere. All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like. Rab raakha."

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Relationship

Anshula and Rohan met on a dating app, and it was in July this year, when the latter proposed to her for marriage. Anshula had shared a post about the proposal, which read, "I’ve never been the girl who believed in fairytales.. but what @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us. I said yes (sic)."

Read Also Sonam Kapoor Ignores Paparazzi Amid Pregnancy Reports - Watch Video

Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor Attended Anshula Kapoor's Engagement

As Janhvi and Khushi didn't pose for the paparazzi on the day of the engagement, netizens started speculating that they didn't attend it. However, their pictures prove that the two were there at the ceremony.

The wedding date of Anshula and Rohan is not yet revealed.