'Sleepless Nights Full Of Anxiety...': Awez Darbar's Ex-Girlfriend Shubhi Joshi Gets Death Threats, Slut-Shamed After Cheating Revelations

Former Splitsvilla contestant Shubhi Joshi sparked controversy after revealing that she was misled and emotionally attached to Bigg Boss 19 contestant Awez Darbar. She accused him of two-timing, alleging that he suddenly grew distant, citing work pressure, only for her to later discover that he was texting one of her close friends, asking to meet.

Awez Darbar's Ex-GF Shubhi Joshi Gets Death Threats, Slut-Shamed

Following her statements, Shubhi has been subjected to a wave of online abuse. The influencer revealed that she has been receiving disturbing death threats, and has been slut-shamed on social media. In an emotional post, she admitted to struggling with sleepless nights and anxiety due to the harassment.

She wrote, "My truth on speaking up : These past few days have been the hardest of my life. I’ve been trolled, abused, threatened and judged for speaking up my own story. When I was asked in a podcast, I chose honesty. I chose to speak from a place of truth, not to defame anyone. We all are wrong in someone’s story and that’s okay. I firmly STAND by everything I spoke. Yes, I was naive of the consequences it unfortunately led to, but I don’t need a man’s name to ride on for short-lived footage. God’s been kind, and I’m building my career on my own merit."

Check it out:

'This Level Of Trolling Crushes Mental Health': Shubhi Joshi

Further, she stated that the hate she received has been vicious, ranging from abuses, slut-shaming, and character assassination to even death threats directed at her and her family. Shubhi added that no one should ever be bullied, threatened, or dehumanised for speaking their truth, sharing how the emotional toll that online harassment can have on a person’s mental well-being.

"This level of trolling crushes mental health. I’m a human after all, with feelings, family, and limits. Waking up to hate messages, sleepless nights full of anxiety, it breaks you, makes you question your will to keep going specially for Girls like Me, who’ve fought every barrier to choose and chase a dream, have no safety net, only hard work and hope. But what breaks you, only makes you stronger," she wrote.

She also clarified that she is not Baseer Ali’s ex-girlfriend, addressing his claim on an episode that he and Awez shared the same ex. Joshi said, "I was labelled as everyone's ex purely on assumptions, a claim I never even made."