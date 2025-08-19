Birthday Special: Know Some Interesting Facts About Randeep Hooda

By: Sunanda Singh | August 19, 2025
Randeep is a professional equestrian (horse rider) and has won several medals in show-jumping and dressage at national-level event
Randeep Hooda is a versatile actor who will celebrate his 49th birthday on Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Before joining films, he lived in Melbourne, Australia, where he did odd jobs including taxi driver, waiter, and car washer to support himself during studies
Despite debuting in Monsoon Wedding (2001), he had to wait almost four years for his next big role in D (2005)
Known for extreme physical transformations, he lost around 18 kg in 28 days for Sarbjit (2016), stunning fans and critics alike
He occasionally writes blogs and articles, often reflecting on cinema, sports, and social issues, showcasing his thoughtful side
Randeep became one of the first Bollywood actors to lead a big-budget OTT series with Extraction (2020, Netflix) alongside Chris Hemsworth, gaining international attention
