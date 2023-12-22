Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Takes Over As The New Captain, Replacing Munawar Faruqui

The day kicks off with Mannara Chopra expressing her frustration and anger towards Anurag Dobhal after feeling significantly let down by him. While Anurag describes Mannara as very self-centered, she announces that he won't be receiving any of her attention for the remainder of the season. Soon, Aishwarya and Munawar engage in a heated exchange of words, with Abhishek Kumar intervening, only to make light of the situation.

Despite persuading Aishwarya, husband Neil Bhatt eventually loses his patience and composure. Ayesha Khan then confides into Mannara about her displeasure with Munawar. On the other hand, Vicky and Aishwarya are seen engaging in a rare but light-hearted conversation.

Ayesha conveys to Aishwarya and Anurag that she does not wish to interact with Munawar as long as she stays in the house. In the midst of Ayesha's breakdown, Aoora joins Aishwarya and Anurag to offer her a shoulder. Ayesha ends up feeling assured.

The residents partake in the pack the apples task, immersing themselves in active participation. Neil and Vicky Jain assume the roles of captains for their respective teams. Munawar is assigned the challenge of dancing to Chikni Chameli while hindering the housemates from collecting the apples. As the quality check is conducted, a significant confusion arises, triggering a series of internal conflicts among the participants.

Following the completion of the pack the apples task, Isha Malviya's team is ultimately announced as the victorious team. Subsequently, the opposing team expresses disapproval, accusing them of cheating to secure the victory.

