K-Pop Star Aoora's Family Expresses Disappointment Over His Limited Screen Time In Bigg Boss 17: 'His Innocence Is Being Mocked'

K-pop singer and music composer Park Min-jun, better known by his stage name Aoora, entered Salman Khan's television reality show Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant. He received a grand welcome by the host on December 9. However, Aoora's family members are unhappy with the way he is being treated inside the house by his co-contestants.

Aoora's family issued a statement on Wednesday, expressing their disappointment and concern over the ongoing incidents. They stated that the housemates resort to insensitive comments and tease Aoora, adding that his 'kindness and innocence' are being made fun of because of the language barrier.

"As his family and someone who knows him well, I feel upset at how his kindness and innocence are being mocked inside the house. He is by nature a kind and caring person who believes in anyone nice to him. When we see in clips how few housemates mock him it is upsetting," the statement released by his sister read.

It further read, "I think good vibes and love don’t have any language. He has been trying to connect with everyone, learn more, and understand everyone. It would be great if everyone respected his kindness and focused on fun rather than mockery. We as a family also feel upset that Aoora is not getting the screen time he deserves. Is it that he is not being considered as someone who can win this show ?? I strongly feel that he is one person who is more fun and interesting than all the others."

Aoora is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and producer. He is known for his versatility in the entertainment industry, having been a member of the group Double A. He later pursued a solo career.

In the past, Aoora collaborated with Bigg Boss 15's runner-up Pratik Sehajpal for a theme-based musical series. He won hearts of the Indian audience after he recreated Mithun Chakraborty's iconic hit song, Jimmy Jimmy.

This year, on the occasion of Durga Puja, Aoora visited one of the famous pandals where he met actress Rani Mukerji and also performed the Dhunuchi dance.