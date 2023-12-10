Aoora On Participating In Bigg Boss 17 As Wildcard Contestant: 'Just Want To Have Fun & Create Good Memories'

K-pop singer and music composer Park Min-jun, better known by his stage name Aoora, is the latest addition to Salman Khan's television reality show Bigg Boss 17. The artist, who entered the show as a wildcard contestant, received a grand welcome by the host on Saturday. The Free Press Journal recently caught up with Aoora for an exclusive interview.

Opening up about participating in the show this year, Aoora said, "When I got a call from Bigg Boss, I thought it was interesting and fun. Also, I love challenges. So I think it would bring a new experience for me. Inside the house, my fans can expect to see me as I am and I'm sure they will get to know me better. I plan to be myself and naturally connect with everyone. I hope everyone will be able to enjoy along with me."

Aoora says he will take full advantage of his 'mental strength' for the game. However, the singer believes that not knowing Hindi is one of his biggest weaknesses. "I'm aware that Bigg Boss contestants are asked to speak in Hindi only. Obviously, I will have difficulty in communicating and language will definitely be a barrier. I think I will learn Hindi from my co-contestants and body language also is something I will depend on," he says.

Aoora has no strategies in mind to play the game. He shares, "I want to just go with an open mind set and have fun and create good memories. I have no experience of this show as I have not seen the previous seasons because it is not available in Korea. I have just seen some clips of the show on YouTube."

Aoora is the third wildcard contestant to enter Bigg Boss 17 after Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai.

In the past, Aoora collaborated with Bigg Boss 15's runner-up Pratik Sehajpal for a theme-based musical series. He won hearts of the Indian audience after he recreated Mithun Chakraborty's iconic hit song, Jimmy Jimmy.

Aoora is a former member of the South Korean boy band Double-A.