K-pop Idol Aoora Wants Collaboration with Tiger Shroff, Sent So Many DMs But Got No Response

K-pop star Aoora, who released his latest Indo-Korean track ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ recently, has admitted to being a huge fan of Bollywood star Tiger Shroff.

Yes, you read that right! Recently, he revealed how he tried connecting with Tiger but received no response from him.

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

Expressing his love for Bollywood and admiration for Tiger Shroff, he told News18, "I wish for a collaboration with Tiger as I really love his songs and action films. I want to do something. Please send him messages on my behalf so that he hears them and we get an opportunity to collaborate."

He further added, "I sent him a DM and didn’t get any response. However, I believe that he must be getting a lot of messages, so I couldn’t reply to mine. Please forward my message to him."

AOORA’S MUSIC PLAYLIST HAS THIS SONG OF TIGER SHROFF

The K-pop star loves Tiger Shroff’s work so much that he has included ‘Cham Cham’ from Baaghi on his music playlist. Apart from Bollywood, he also enjoys songs from South Indian movies, and ‘Naatu Naatu’ is his current favourite.

Taking about Aoora, his recently released single ‘Jimmy Jimmy" is a remix of Bappi Lahiri’s iconic track of the same name from Mithun Chakraborty’s film Disco Dancer. The song has been receiving favourable responses from the audience since its release.