Faissal Khan Reveals Brother Aamir Khan Threw Him Out Of His Job: 'He Felt I'm Not Working Hard'

Aamir Khan's brother, actor Faissal Khan, recently announced that he is cutting all ties with his family after years of painful experiences, stating that he will neither live in Aamir's house nor accept any monthly allowance from him. Explaining why he had been taking financial support earlier, Faissal revealed that he was staying in the same building as Aamir and receiving a monthly maintenance, which he has now given up.

Faissal Khan Says Aamir Khan Threw Him Out Of His Job

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Faissal shared that back in 2009 or 2010, Aamir had given him a job as a script doctor with a salary of ₹30,000, but after two to three years, Aamir suddenly decided to throw him out of the job.

"He felt I am not working hard enough. I fought with him then and said ‘you said that I am mad, to the world. I am not going to get work. You have to give me sustenance till I don’t stand on my feet, then he agreed. Now I don’t want any help, because he feels if he is paying me then I should not say anything,” he added.

Faissal alleged that his brother-in-law Santosh would not allow him to meet his mother and was often abusive towards him. He further claimed that Santosh becomes very obnoxious after drinking and referred to him as a 'ghar jamaai.'

Faissal Khan Reveals Family Wanted Him To Marry His Aunt

On Monday (August 18), Faissal publicly addressed his long-standing feud and revealed that his family pressured him to marry his aunt following his December 2022 divorce, after his 2002 wedding, and shared that he never wanted to marry her despite the pressure.

"Main kaam mein busy tha aur bilkul interested nahi tha. Usko lekar family ke saath bohot anban ho chuki thi. Isliye main family se door rehne laga aur unse alag ho gaya, kyunki agar milta toh iss baat par jhagda hota, aur mujhe jhagda bilkul pasand nahi hai. Toh family ko gussa aa gaya, meri mother ko bhi gussa aa gaya ki main meri aunty se shaadi nahi kar raha hu," he added.