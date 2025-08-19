 Faissal Khan Reveals Brother Aamir Khan Threw Him Out Of His Job: 'He Felt I'm Not Working Hard'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFaissal Khan Reveals Brother Aamir Khan Threw Him Out Of His Job: 'He Felt I'm Not Working Hard'

Faissal Khan Reveals Brother Aamir Khan Threw Him Out Of His Job: 'He Felt I'm Not Working Hard'

Faissal Khan reveals why he has cut all ties with his family, stating he will no longer live in Aamir Khan’s house or take monthly allowance. He shared that Aamir once gave him a ₹30,000 script doctor job but later 'threw me out.' Faissal said, "He felt I am not working hard enough… now I don’t want any help."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
article-image

Aamir Khan's brother, actor Faissal Khan, recently announced that he is cutting all ties with his family after years of painful experiences, stating that he will neither live in Aamir's house nor accept any monthly allowance from him. Explaining why he had been taking financial support earlier, Faissal revealed that he was staying in the same building as Aamir and receiving a monthly maintenance, which he has now given up.

Faissal Khan Says Aamir Khan Threw Him Out Of His Job

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Faissal shared that back in 2009 or 2010, Aamir had given him a job as a script doctor with a salary of ₹30,000, but after two to three years, Aamir suddenly decided to throw him out of the job.

"He felt I am not working hard enough. I fought with him then and said ‘you said that I am mad, to the world. I am not going to get work. You have to give me sustenance till I don’t stand on my feet, then he agreed. Now I don’t want any help, because he feels if he is paying me then I should not say anything,” he added.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Read Also
Aamir Khan's Family DENIES Faisal Khan's Claims Of Being 'Locked Up' & Forced Medication:...
article-image

Faissal alleged that his brother-in-law Santosh would not allow him to meet his mother and was often abusive towards him. He further claimed that Santosh becomes very obnoxious after drinking and referred to him as a 'ghar jamaai.'

Faissal Khan Reveals Family Wanted Him To Marry His Aunt

On Monday (August 18), Faissal publicly addressed his long-standing feud and revealed that his family pressured him to marry his aunt following his December 2022 divorce, after his 2002 wedding, and shared that he never wanted to marry her despite the pressure.

"Main kaam mein busy tha aur bilkul interested nahi tha. Usko lekar family ke saath bohot anban ho chuki thi. Isliye main family se door rehne laga aur unse alag ho gaya, kyunki agar milta toh iss baat par jhagda hota, aur mujhe jhagda bilkul pasand nahi hai. Toh family ko gussa aa gaya, meri mother ko bhi gussa aa gaya ki main meri aunty se shaadi nahi kar raha hu," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 19 Written Update: Pari Secretly Meets Ex-Boyfriend A Day...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 19 Written Update: Pari Secretly Meets Ex-Boyfriend A Day...

Karan Kundrra Spotted On Bumble Amid Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash; Netizens Divided Over...

Karan Kundrra Spotted On Bumble Amid Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash; Netizens Divided Over...

Ambika Ranjankar, Who Plays Komal In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Quits The Show? Actress Reacts

Ambika Ranjankar, Who Plays Komal In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Quits The Show? Actress Reacts

Video: Content Creator Poses As Blinkit Delivery Boy To Enter Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Residence...

Video: Content Creator Poses As Blinkit Delivery Boy To Enter Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Residence...

Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Curves In Tiger-Print Maxi Dress During Mykonos Vacay

Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Curves In Tiger-Print Maxi Dress During Mykonos Vacay