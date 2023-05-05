 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff starrer gets fresh release date, to release on Eid 2024
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff | Instagram

Bollywood fans have something to look forward to in 2024, as Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are set to share the big screen for the first time in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action-entertainer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Yes, the much-awaited film has finally got a new release date, Eid 2024.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment, the film also features Prithviraj Sukuraman as the antagonist, along with Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles.

The film, which has been shot extensively in real locations across Europe and UAE, is expected to redefine the genre of action-entertainment in Bollywood.

Pooja Entertainment recently released a behind-the-scenes image of the film, giving fans a glimpse of the magnitude and colossal scale of the project.

With the biggest technical and international action crews on board, the action sequences in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' are said to be packed with hand-to-hand combat, gun fights, bike chases, and aerial fights.

The film is slated to be one of the biggest action entertainers of the year and the most awaited and talked about film of 2024.

Here's what film's producer Jackky Bhagnani said

Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani shared, “This year has been a milestone for Pooja Entertainment and Bade Miya Chote Miyan has been among our dream projects."

He further added, "Working with three legends Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj is like a dream come true for us. The combination of their magical screen energy and world-class action scenes plus entertainment is sure to blow your mind. We can’t wait for the viewers to witness this huge spectacle in Cinemas on Eid 2024.”

Akshay vs Salman on Eid 2024?

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is expected to mark entry in theaters on Eid 2024 and will probably be one of the biggest entertainers of the year. Fans of action and entertainment will surely not want to miss out on this grand spectacle.

Let us tell you, actor Salman Khan was also planning to schedule one of his upcoming projects on Eid 2024. If this happens, it will be Salman vs Akshay, a clash between two Bollywood biggies in theatres. Stay tuned to get the latest updates about the same!

