Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Alaya F finally BREAKS silence on rumours of being part of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff starrer: 'If I am doing that project...'

Alaya F, Akshay Kumar and Tiger SShroff | Photo File

Alaya F, the young and talented actress who made her debut in Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman, is all set to rock the silver screen with her upcoming films.

While she is busy promoting Ekta Kapoor's U Turn, rumours are rife that she will also be a part of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which has Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

Here's what she said

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Alaya was asked about her excitement to be a part of this Jackky Bhagnani-backed project. She kept her response short and sweet, stating, "I mean if I am doing that project it would be very exciting. I don't know."

Alaya did, however, speak about her earlier work, which she describes as films with which she identified. "These are obviously films in which I believed, some of which I fought for, such as Jawaani Jaaneman. By battled for, I mean tested, met, and all of that other stuff. These are all films that I have wanted to be a part of and have enjoyed the process of being a part of, and now others will be able to view them. It's just so exciting, and there will be so many more," she stated.

On her film choices

The actress went on to explain that she doesn't see her film choices as "brave," but rather as choices that have resonated with her. "Things that people thought I'd do well in and things that I thought I'd do well in. As a result, the magic unfolds and I hope people like it," she continued.

Alaya's talent and charm have already won many hearts, and it's clear that she is determined to make her mark in the industry. While her involvement in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remains to be seen, fans can look forward to her upcoming projects, which promise to be just as exciting and entertaining as her previous films.