Anupamaa Spoiler: Rupali Ganguly Wins Superstar Chef Competition, LEAKED Video Shows Her Posing With Trophy

One of the most popular daily soaps on Indian television, Anupamaa, is all set to witness some high-voltage drama as the titular character, played by Rupali Ganguly, will be seen winning the coveted Superstar Chef championship. While the segment is yet to be telecast, a video from the sets of the show was leaked online and it is now splashed all over the internet.

In the latest episode, Anupamaa was seen preparing for the final round of Superstar Chef, a cooking competition in US, after being recalled on the show as a wildcard contestant. However, she will be met with major disappointment and heartbreak after finding out that her daughter Aadhya (played by Aura Bhatnagar) has destroyed the diary which had all the tips and tricks related to cooking.

But not one to be deterred, Anupamaa will be seen making a Gujarati dessert in the final round of Superstar Chef, and if the leaked video is to go by, the judges will be mighty impressed by the dish, thus declaring her as the winner of the competition.

A video from the sets has gone viral

A video from the sets has gone viral in which Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupamaa, can be seen wearing the winner's chef cap and coat, and posing with the trophy in her hand. It will now be interesting to watch how the victory will change her life in the US and how it will affect her equation with Aadhya, Anuj Kapadia, Shruti and Yashdeep Dhillon.

In the latest episode, Anupamaa was seen telling Anuj (played by Gaurav Khanna) that she will return to India if she could not win Superstar Chef, but clearly, that won't be the case now.

In the upcoming episodes, Anupamaa will be seen trying to win her daughter Aadhya back and clear all the misunderstandings between them. If spoilers are to be believed, she will also find out Shruti's real identity and purpose as the latter will turn out to be the late Maya's sister.

Anupamaa is one of the most watched daily soaps on the small screen and it has been topping the TRP charts ever since it commenced in 2020. The show catapulted Rupali to overnight success, and the actress has now added yet another feather to her cap, as she has joined the ruling BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.