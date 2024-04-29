Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Is Shruti Hiding Her Real Identity From Anuj, Aadhya? Shocking Revelations Expected Soon

The daily soap, Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, is bracing for some major twists in the upcoming episodes now that Anu has moved to the Kapadia household and will be seen living with Anuj, Aadhya and Shruti. If reports are to be believed, Shruti is not actually who she claims herself to be and in fact, has an ulterior motive behind staying with Anuj and Aadhya.

Latest reports stated that Shruti is not as 'holier than thou' as she seems to be, and in fact, in the upcoming episodes, Anupamaa will be seen revealing her real identity to Anuj and Aadhya.

Shruti will be reportedly shown to be Maya's sister, who has entered Anuj and Aadhya's lives to avenge the former's death. In case you have forgotten, Maya was the biological mother of Aadhya, who had died in a tragic car crash after wreaking havoc in Anuj and Anupamaa's married life.

"Yeh baap apni beti ke liye kuch bhi kar sakta hai.. karta aaya hai, kar raha hai aur aage bhi karta rahega" 💔🥺



Never seen a father so broken for his baby girl 💔



I don't think I've cried as much watching such a scene before 🥺#AnujKapadia #AadhyaKapadia #AnYa #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/NfXmm1ulq6 — Eksie (@ektajesswani) April 28, 2024

Anupamaa will reportedly find out about Shruti's real identity while tending to her injuries and that is when the latter's real objective will be out in the open. The revelation will also play a major role in getting Aadhya and Anupamaa closer and in mending their complicated relationship.

In the recent episodes, Shruti was seen getting shot at during a mass school shooting, which led to her ending up in a hospital. The incident also resulted into a relapse in Aadhya's panic attacks, and a helpless Anuj eventually got Anupamaa home to look after their daughter.

So this is why there were flowers on the floor...#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/cjd2h1GMQt — Seven (@Ju_lie35) April 28, 2024

Besides Anupamaa, the show stars Gaurav Khanna as Anuj, while Sukriti Khandpal plays the role of Shruti. Aurra Bhatnagar is seen essaying the role of Aadhya aka Chhoti Anu.