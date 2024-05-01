Anupamaa Star Kunawar Amar Reveals Reason Behind His Breakup Was His ‘Financial Condition,’ Says: ‘I Would Keep Crying’

Kunwar Amar went ahead to be a household name post his stint in V TV’s youth centric show ‘Dil Dosti Dance.’ The actor, who is currently winning hearts with his performance in Star Plus’ show Anupamaa, recently opened up going through a bad break up after the Covid 19 pandemic and how he went through a rough mental health during that phase.

Speaking about the same, the Anupamaa actor revealed that he could not come to terms with his breakup and stated how people who once assured him of being with him forever, just walked off when things got difficult. The actor revealed that the breakup impacted him so bad that a person like him who would never cry, had started crying when the said girl left him. The actor said, “It wasn't because she left, but the reality was too harsh. I had to accept the truth that nobody would care. You have to keep growing. The acceptance helped me to come out of it.”

Further, the actor talks about why is he single right now and reveals now that everything in his life is going smooth, people approach him. But he is not ready for any relationship right now. The actor says, ““I know my worth now. I cannot allow anybody to come and do the same. I am a giver, if I am in love with a person, I will do everything. Now, for me, it is all about- Is the person worthy enough or would they stay if times go wrong again?”

Kunwar Amar is currently essaying the character of Teetu in Star Plus’ super hit show Anupama. The show stars Rupali Ganguly as the female lead.