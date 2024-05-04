Cooking Up A Storm With Kavita Krishnamurti: 'I Love Any Kind Of Indian Cuisine, Especially Bengali Food'

Kavita Krishnamurti |

Playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti has sung in more than a dozen languages, including Odia and Nepali. But as far as her diet is concerned, she is partial to traditional South Indian food.

My dietary preference: I am a vegetarian, but I eat eggs. I was a non-vegetarian (brought up by my Bengali aunt) but I gave up non-veg by choice when I got married.

First thing in the morning I have: A spoon of honey, one Marie biscuit, and lemon tea.

My breakfast: Is usually a little bit of fruit like papaya or banana or anything seasonal. The main item is either idli, upma, or dosa (mainly South Indian) and coffee.

My lunch is: Essentially South Indian — rice, sambar/dal, and vegetables called kootu, poriyal (sabzi), and yoghurt.

During the day, I drink: Tea or coffee whenever I feel like having it.

My dinner is: Usually roti, dal, and sabzi. Anything my cook keeps on the table; chana, rajma, or paneer.

Before retiring for the day, I like to drink: Something hot. Nowadays it’s a slightly bitter herbal kashayam.

My favourite cuisines: I love any kind of Indian cuisine, especially Bengali food. Also, Chinese and Thai, and sometimes Italian.

My favourite cheese: Swiss fondue and Raclette.

My favourite restaurants are: I like Mainland China for Chinese food.

I can cook: I don't usually cook, but I like to make baked spinach and corn. My husband and children relish it.

For a romantic meal: I dined at the beach once in Maldives with my husband on my birthday. That was very memorable.

I consciously avoid: Like most people, I avoid fried foods and iced drinks. Otherwise, I don’t have too many taboos about food. I also avoid drinking plain milk as it can cause mucous in the body.

My favourite all-time drink is: Sparkling water.

The weirdest food I have eaten: Not really...though in my childhood I would have curd, rice with sugar, and pickles with it. Guess many people do.

Tip on food: I would like to tell everyone, especially singers, that hydrating your body and your throat is important. So please drink a lot of water throughout the day.

Favourite recipe: Aloo PhulKopir Dalna recipe

Ingredients:

1/2 kg cauliflower

2 medium-sized potatoes

4 to 5 tablespoons mustard oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 teaspoons dhana-zeera powder

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 1/2 teaspoons red chilli powder (or as per taste)

1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

2 tablespoons curds,

Salt to taste,

1-2 small bowls of water (to cook the vegetables)

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon ghee

1 tablespoon wheat flour (if needed)

Method: Wash the cauliflower well and cut into medium-sized florets. Chop the potatoes into medium-sized cubes.

Heat oil in a non-stick kadai. Add cumin seeds. Once the seeds crackle add the cauliflower and potatoes. Fry them on a medium flame till they are half fried. Add the powdered spices, curds, and salt. Mix well and saute for a couple of minutes. Add some water and cook on a low flame till done. Lastly, add sugar and ghee. Mix gently and serve hot.

PS: If you feel the vegetable is liquid-like, add a little wheat flour.