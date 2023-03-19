Watch: Manushi Chillar, Alaya F set UK streets on fire on Kal Ho Na Ho's 'disco' song

Manushi Chillar and Alaya F | Photo File

Miss World 2017 and Indian actress Manushi Chillar recently shared their video from America, where she could be seen grooving to the beats of ‘It’s the time to disco’ from Kal Ho Na Ho. The Freddy actress Alaya F was also seen with her in this clip.

The actress went online on Instagram to share this fun video with the caption, "Some shoot in the middle of shooting." This hints that the two are currently in the UK to shoot their upcoming project, BMCM.

Manushi and Alaya F are up for some fun

In the video, the two can be seen in a chilled mood where both stars, dressed in a black ensembles, dance to Shah Rukh Khan, Priety Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan’s hit track from the year 2003. Well, the duo wasn’t there alone on the UK streets, and their team also joined them to showcase some cool dance moves.

As soon as the video was shared, fans bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. A user wrote, "Are Tiger ko bhiu saath me lo, BMCM can’t wait." Another person commented, "Nailing it!"

Check out Alaya F. and Manushi’s video here:

Manushi had also shared a BTS video on their night shoot earlier, informing the fans that they were filming in a temperature of 6 degrees.

Manushi Chillar and Alaya F’s upcoming projects

While the two will be seen as female leads in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, they both have some interesting projects in their kitty.

Manushi Chillar will next appear in the action thriller 'Tehran’ alongside actor John Abraham, which is being helmed by Maddock Films. Besides this, she is also a part of Varun Tej’s aerial action thriller titled 'VT 13'.

On the other hand, Alaya F, who was last seen in Freddy, has Indian actor Srikhanth Bolla’s biopic film ‘SRI’, in which she is paired with Rajkummar Rao.

Speaking of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the film is set to release in theaters during Christmas 2023.