Priyanka Chopra Jonas wants Alaya F to be the next superstar - Here’s why

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming Amazon Prime series, Citadel. While the actress is busy attending interviews, she is being quizzed with some interesting questions.

At SXSW 2023, Alaya F was asked to choose one actress who she thought deserved to become the next Bollywood superstar.

Why Pee Cee named Alaya F?

On being asked this question about the next superstar, she was first named Alia Bhatt. However, she later corrected herself and said that the actress is already a superstar. Then she mentioned Alaya F. and also revealed why she felt the actress was her best pick.

Priyanka asserted, "I really like Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaya Furniturevala. When I met her, I told them that she is awesome and has a unique personality. She isn’t trying to copy anyone or be like anybody. We will know this in a few years."

One film of hers that Priyanka Chopra loves

When the actress was asked to name one of all the movies that she likes and cherishes the most, she said, "It’s Barfi. As a movie, Barbie is simply sweet and touching; its soundtracks are also great and warm up your heart. This is the type of movie I actually like. They are heart-touching. Even though I do not watch my films myself, I saw Barfi around two or three times."

While enjoying her success in Hollywood, the actress is also ready to make a smashing comeback to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara,' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.