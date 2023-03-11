Priyanka Chopra reveals how she broke down in front of her husband Nick Jonas after being body shamed

Priyanka Chopra | Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is always in the news due to her professional and personal lives. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming American TV series, Citadel. As we all know, she is one of the great public figures who represents body positivity.

In a recent interaction, the Quantico actress disclosed that she was once body-shamed prior to an event in Los Angeles. During her appearance at the Southwest Film Festival, she revealed to Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke that many things were told about her body and she couldn’t bear them. She felt poor and incompetent when somebody told her that she wasn’t ‘sample-sized’.

Chopra reveals how she cried in front of Nick Jonas

The actress then talked about what she told her husband, Nick Jonas, and her team after that incident. "I was extremely hurt and talked and discussed that thing with my family. I cried to my husband and team, expressing that the fact that I wasn’t sample-sized had become an issue and made me feel really bad. Well, it doesn’t seem anyone is. Size 2 is sample-sized. Is there anyone with a size 2? I can’t see too many people raising their hands," said the actress as she interacted with the audience.

Priyanka Chopra also organized a pre-Oscars party recently along with her friend, actor-writer Mindy Kaling, and hosted a party to cherish the success of South Asia.

RRR actor Ram Charan also attended the event along with his wife Upasana. Other people who were seen include Jr. NTR, Jacqueline Fernandez, Preity Zinta, and many more.

Read Also Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosts Ram Charan, wife Upasana at her residence ahead of Oscars 2023

Priyanka Chopra: Work Front

On the professional front, the actress is preparing for her debut web series, ‘Citaldel," helmed by the Russo Brothers.

In the series, you will see her sharing the screen with stars like Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, and Richard Madden. The actress feels that Citadel is very high-end and features some amazing action sequences.