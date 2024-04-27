'Junked': Civil Court Rejects Shinova Shukla's Plea Seeking BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s DNA Test

Ravi Kishan | FP Photo

The city civil court on Friday rejected the plea of Shinova Shukla for DNA examination to ascertain her claim that actor politician, BJP Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, is her biological father.

While the court would take up further hearing on her suit, she pleaded with the court to pass an order for DNA profiling to ascertain her claim. The interim plea, however, was rejected, while the court issued notices to Kishan, his wife and others to submit their replies. The next hearing on the case has been scheduled for July 23.

Shukla's Paternity Claim

Last Saturday, Shukla had claimed that she was born out of a relationship between Kishan and her mother Aparna Soni. She subsequently filed a suit before a civil court at Dindoshi, seeking a DNA test. In her suit, she claimed that her mother and Kisan had entered into a relationship and got married in 1991, but were unable to reside together due to personal problems. Soni, as a journalist, met many people in 1998, including Kishan. The same year Shukla was born. Soni then learnt that Kishan was married, and the two accordingly instructed Sukla to call him “uncle”, Shukla said in her plea.

Controversy Erupts As Kishan's Family Accused Of Misbehavior

The issue erupted when Soni and Shukla visited Kisan to offer best wishes for the upcoming elections. Kishan misbehaved and refused to meet them. The two then held a press conference and informed the public about Shinova being the biological daughter of Kishan. In response, Kishan’s wife lodged a complaint and a case was registered in Lucknow under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 195 (giving or fabricating false evidence ) 386 (extortion), and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code.

