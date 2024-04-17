UP: BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s Wife Files FIR Against Woman Who Claims To Be Actor-Turned-Politician’s Spouse

Ravi Kishan | ANI

BJP MP Ravi Kishan's wife filed an FIR on Wednesday against a woman who, during a press conference on Monday, claimed that she is the spouse of the actor-turned-politician and that he is not accepting her daughter socially.

The woman named Aparna Thakur, during a press conference on Monday in Lucknow, alleged that she got married to Kishan in 1996 in front of family and friends and even had a daughter, whom Kishan is now allegedly not accepting socially.

During the press conference, Thakur brought Kishan’s alleged daughter with her and stated that he remains in contact with her but publicly and socially he doesn't now acknowledge her or their daughter.

In addition to this, Thakur appealed for her daughter's rights, stating that if Ravi Kishan does not acknowledge her daughter's rights, she will seek justice in court.

While speaking during the press conference the girl said,"I came to know that Ravi Kishan is my father when I was 15...earlier I used to call him uncle. He used to come to our house on my birthdays. I have met his family as well. As a father, he was never really there for me. I want him to accept me as his daughter and that is why we have decided to file a court case."

Ravi Kishan is an actor-turned-politician. He currently serves as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.