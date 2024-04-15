'Adopt My Daughter': Woman Claims To Be BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s Wife, Brings Daughter To Press Conference To Demand Social Acceptance From Actor-Turned-Politician (VIDEO)

X

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan found himself surrounded by controversy as a woman named Aparna Thakur, during a press conference on Monday in Lucknow alleged that she is Kishan’s wife and demanded that the actor must accept her daughter socially.

Thakur alleged that she got married to Kishan in 1996 in front of family and friends and even had a daughter, whom Kishan is now allegedly not accepting socially.

During the press conference, Thakur brought Kishan’s alleged daughter with her and stated that he remains in contact with her but publicly and socially he doesn't now acknowledge her or their daughter.

In addition to this, Thakur asserted that she wants her daughter to have the right to be Kishan’s daughter, which she is rightfully entitled to. Thakur also backed her claims by showing some photographs of Kishan holding the girl child along with her.

She appealed for her daughter's rights, stating that if Ravi Kishan does not acknowledge her daughter's rights, she will seek justice in court.

While speaking during the press conference the girl said,"I came to know that Ravi Kishan is my father when I was 15...earlier I used to call him uncle. He used to come to our house on my birthdays. I have met his family as well. As a father, he was never really there for me. I want him to accept me as his daughter and that is why we have decided to file a court case."

Ravi Kishan is an actor-turned-politician. He currently serves as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. His film works are predominantly in Bhojpuri and Hindi cinema, as well as Telugu cinema. Kishan is married to Preeti Kishan and has one daughter named Riva Kishan.