MP: BJP's Bharat Singh Kushwah Files Nomination From Gwalior Lok Sabha Seat In Presence Of CM Yadav & Scindia

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three days ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024, BJP candidate from Gwalior constituency Bharat Singh Kushwah filed his nomination in presence of CM Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: BJP Candidate from Gwalior constituency, Bharat Singh Kushwah files nomination for the Lok Sabha elections, in the presence of CM Mohan Yadav & Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. pic.twitter.com/hfpJ5mjanu — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 15, 2024

Along with CM Yadav and Minister Scindia, former home minister Narottam Mishra was also present on the occasion. According to information, CM Yadav had arrived at Gwalior airport on Monday afternoon where he was welcomed by Scindia. Later, he headed straight to the collectorate to file the nomination for Bharat Singh Kushwah.

Regarding his Gwalior visit, CM Yadav said, “Today, I participated in and addressed a huge public meeting organized in Gwalior. Also, BJP candidate from Gwalior Lok Sabha constituency Shri Bharat Singh Kushwaha filed the nomination today. Seeing the unprecedented enthusiasm and love of the public in the public meeting, I can definitely say that Lotus (BJP)is going to bloom on the land of Gwalior also.”

ग्वालियर की जनता ने ठाना है,

फिर एक बार भाजपा को ही लाना है।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व वाली भाजपा सरकार 'विकास भी और विरासत भी' के मंत्र पर कार्य करते हुए जन आकांक्षाओं के उद्देश्यों की प्राप्ति हेतु निरंतर प्रयासरत है। मध्यप्रदेश का प्रत्येक नागरिक… pic.twitter.com/cYQUecPKl9 — Dr Mohan Yadav (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrMohanYadav51) April 15, 2024

In Gwalior, voting is to be held in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on 7th May. The process for filing nominations for the third phase has started from April 12. Till now only one nomination has to be filed.

