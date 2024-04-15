 MP: BJP's Bharat Singh Kushwah Files Nomination From Gwalior Lok Sabha Seat In Presence Of CM Yadav & Scindia
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: BJP's Bharat Singh Kushwah Files Nomination From Gwalior Lok Sabha Seat In Presence Of CM Yadav & Scindia

MP: BJP's Bharat Singh Kushwah Files Nomination From Gwalior Lok Sabha Seat In Presence Of CM Yadav & Scindia

Along with CM Yadav and minister Scindia, former Home Minister Narottam Mishra was also present on the occasion.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 05:31 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three days ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024, BJP candidate from Gwalior constituency Bharat Singh Kushwah filed his nomination in presence of CM Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections: Why Is PM Modi Hesitating To Visit Nath's Bastion Chhindwara?
article-image

Along with CM Yadav and Minister Scindia, former home minister Narottam Mishra was also present on the occasion. According to information, CM Yadav had arrived at Gwalior airport on Monday afternoon where he was welcomed by Scindia. Later, he headed straight to the collectorate to file the nomination for Bharat Singh Kushwah.

Read Also
Viral Video: BJP MP Nirahua Saying 'Modi, Yogi Not Produced Single Child To Stop Unemployment' Is...
article-image

Regarding his Gwalior visit, CM Yadav said, “Today, I participated in and addressed a huge public meeting organized in Gwalior. Also, BJP candidate from Gwalior Lok Sabha constituency Shri  Bharat Singh Kushwaha  filed the nomination today. Seeing the unprecedented enthusiasm and love of the public in the public meeting, I can definitely say that Lotus (BJP)is going to bloom on the land of Gwalior also.”

In Gwalior, voting is to be held in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on 7th May. The process for filing nominations for the third phase has started from April 12. Till now only one nomination has to be filed. 

One the auspicious occasion of Navdurga Saptami, BJP candidate Bharat Singh Kushwaha will file nomination for Lok Sabha. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav himself was present on the occasion of nomination of Bharat Singh Kushwaha. Not only this, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Home Minister Narottam Mishra also participated in the occasion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: BJP's Bharat Singh Kushwah Files Nomination From Gwalior Lok Sabha Seat In Presence Of CM Yadav...

MP: BJP's Bharat Singh Kushwah Files Nomination From Gwalior Lok Sabha Seat In Presence Of CM Yadav...

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results: Check Date Here

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results: Check Date Here

MP: Neighbour Strips 10-Year-Old Boy Naked, Applies Red Chilli Powder On His Genitals

MP: Neighbour Strips 10-Year-Old Boy Naked, Applies Red Chilli Powder On His Genitals

MP: Notorious 'Chaddi Chor' Gang Caught Stealing Women's Lingerie From Balcony; CCTV Clip Goes Viral...

MP: Notorious 'Chaddi Chor' Gang Caught Stealing Women's Lingerie From Balcony; CCTV Clip Goes Viral...

MP Breaking: Police Conduct Search At Ex-CM Kamal Nath's Residence In Chhindwara 3 Days Ahead Of...

MP Breaking: Police Conduct Search At Ex-CM Kamal Nath's Residence In Chhindwara 3 Days Ahead Of...