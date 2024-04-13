Lok Sabha Elections: Why Is PM Modi Hesitating To Visit Nath's Bastion Chhindwara?

File Photo: PM Narendra Modi at BJP Headquarters | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the BJP going all out to achieve a perfect 29 in Madhya Pradesh and the Congress fighting to save its face, Chhindwara has emerged as the hottest seat of the central state.

Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat goes to polling next week on April 19. There is barely a week left for the elections; however, Nath's bastion still awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is worth noting that PM Modi is visiting other constituencies scheduled for polling in phase 1, like Jabalpur and Balaghat. But Chhindwara-- that has the eyes of all senior BJP leaders and even political pundits, seems to be out of Modi's sight.

Even in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi resisted campaigning in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara constituency.

However, this time is different.

BJP's 'Perfect 29'

The saffron party is batting on the front foot to sweep the entire state. Their attempt to erode the opposition by poaching their leaders and thousands of workers at peak election time is the proof.

In Madhya Pradesh alone, several senior leaders, like Kamal Nath's close aide Deepak Saxena from Chhindwara, former Congress MLA from Ujjain Ramlaal Malviya, and former Union Minister Suresh Pachori in Bhopal, along with their workers, left the grand old party and shook hands with Modi's BJP.

Even BJP state chief VD Sharma, CM Mohan Yadav, and other senior BJP leaders have repeatedly emphasized their 2024 plan to win the heart of India—all 29 seats, including Chhindwara—the only Lok Sabha seat Congress' Nakul Nath managed to win during the 2019 Modi wave.

At a time when the entire BJP is making efforts to wrest the seat from Nath and gift it to their Prime Minister, Modi's Chhindwara visit can prove to be a game-changer.

One full week is left for the voting; it will be interesting to see if Modi decides to break his 10-year pattern and enter the Nath's fort.