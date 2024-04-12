MP: BJP Chief JP Nadda Hits Out At INDIA Bloc, Says Its 'Leaders Are Either In Jail Or On Bail' (WATCH)

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Lok sabha elections 2024, BJP National President JP Nadda addressed a public meeting in Behari, Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Mounting an attack on the opposition, Nadda said that the Congress era was full of scams. "Right from submarine scam, sugar scam, rice scam, Commonwealth scam, coal scam, helicopter Westland scam to 2G & 3G scam, Congress neither spared earth nor hell."

Hitting at the opposition grand alliance, he said, "all the corrupts have gathered at one place, half of their leaders are on bail or in jail. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sanjay Singh are on bail. DMK leaders, Mamata's ministers, P Chidambaram, Karthik Chidambaram, DMK leaders are also on bail."

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satendra Jain, SP's Aadar Khan are in jail.

"The arrogant alliance has lost its mind, they are fighting an already lost battle and abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Thursday, Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti said that if our government comes, we will send PM Modi to jail. There is not a single stain on Modi and this is the kind of language Misa Bharti, Lalu's daughter, is speaking. Lalu is in jail for committing a scam including exchange of land.

Nadda concluded,"...But overall, one important thing came to light. Earlier, there was a politics of divide. The Congress Party divided brother against brother for a long time. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, completely changed the definition of politics. Today, people are not misguided or divided on the basis of caste or class."

Notably, BJP has fielded Rajesh Mishra from the Sidhi Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh against Congress party candidate Kamaleshwar Patel.