MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Contestants Prefer Their Monikers To Original Names

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The much-used maxim of William Shakespeare – what’s in a name – conveys naming someone or something is irrelevant. Yet there are many who disagree with it and live up to their names, especially up to their monikers.

They are more recognised by their aliases than their original names.

When you come across a poster in your city in the run-up to any election – vote for Bunty Bhaiyya or Guddu Bhaiyya – you should not be shocked.

You may not discern anything out of the ordinary in these names, but the people known by these nicknames are on the road to becoming your councillors, legislators, MPs or even ministers.

Such next-door-neighbour names generally appeal to people. Ergo, there is everything in a name.

In the Lok Sabha elections, there are a few contestants who prefer to be called by their sobriquets than their original names. So, there’s everything in a name.

Chandra Bhushan Singh Bundela, aka ‘Guddu Raja’

The Congress candidate from Sagar, Chandra Bhushan Singh Bundela, is popular among his supporters by the name ‘Guddu Raja’. He is contesting against the BJP’s Lata Wankhede. Bundela told the Free Press that “many people are familiar with both of my names, though my nickname is more widely recognized than my original name. However, my legal name is the one documented on official papers and other documents”.

Vivek Sahu, aka ‘Bunty’

The BJP’s candidate from Chhindwara constituency, Vivek Sahu, is affectionately known as ‘Bunty’ in his region. He is contesting against the Congress candidate and incumbent Minister of Parliament from Chhindwara Nakul Nath.

Satyapal Singh Sikarwar, aka ‘Neetu’

Congress candidate from Morena Satyapal Singh Sikarwar is more popular by the name ‘Neetu’. He is contesting against the BJP’s Shiv Mangal Singh Tomar.