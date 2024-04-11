MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Plays Emotional Card To Counter BJP’s Strategy

Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is contesting each Lok Sabha seat with a strategy. To counter it, the Congress has begun to play emotional card.

The party is making emotional appeal for votes. Digvijaya Singh in Rajgarh, Kamal Nath in Chhindwara and Kantilal Bhuria in Ratlam are appealing to voter’s sentiments.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath, seeking votes for his son Nakul Nath, is making touching appeals to voters.

Nath is telling people that he has spent his entire youth for Chhindwara and will do so in his old age, and that he will serve the people till death.

Nath is using this emotional appeal as a sword to seek votes for his son. Now, Kamal Nath is leading the campaign from the front pushing Nakul back.

Digvijaya, too, given an emotional turn

Twenty-five days are left for electioneering in Rajgarh. Singh, who has given an emotional turn to his campaigning, is neither speaking about what he did for the state nor about the Congress. He is only talking about himself.

Singh has adopted two different strategies – by holding closed door meetings and by addressing public rallies. Singh is seeking votes saying that it will be his last election. The purpose of his emotional appeal is to ensure an honourable exit from politics.

There are many elderly people who support Singh in Rajgarh. He does not have much influence among the youths.

So, he is appealing to the sentiments of the elderly people as well as to the younger generation.

He has made his son Jaivardhan active among the youths, and is also seen walking with his grandson.

He is trying to make his electioneering emotional by using his family as well as by connecting it to his prestige.

Bhuria, too, appeals to voter’s sentiments

Former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria, contesting from the Ratlam-Jhabua constituency, is also trying to cash in on the people’s sentiments. The entire family of Bhuria has swung into action. Bhuria is focusing only on the Bheel community which the BP candidate belongs to.

Bhuria is telling the Bheels that it is going to be his last election. His son, Vikrant Bhuria, has become an MLA.

The family members of Bhuria also say that it will be his last election. Considered influential among the tribal people in rural areas, Bhuria is seeking votes on the ground of his age-old relation with the tribal people.