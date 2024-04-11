EID Special: Bhopal Maulana Gives Unusual Advice To Avoid Hindu-Muslim Tensions; Check It Out

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Maulana Professor Muhammad Hassan Khan, on Eid, advised Muslims to avoid issues which create religious tension between Hindu and Muslims. He was addressing assembly at Taj-ul-Masajid on occasion of Eid on Thursday.

In an unusual advice, the Maulana said that issues like interfaith marriage and animal (cow-buffalo) trade generally create tension in these two religions so these need to be avoided. “Inter faith marriage should be avoided as it is the main cause of unnecessary rift, leading to communal tensions.”

He said that, muslims should avoid animal trade as it also causes frequent tensions between the two religions. If mulsims want to run dairy farm, there must be proper documents and they should inform local police so that their business should not be hampered in any case.”

Prof Hassan is ex-dean Department of Arabic at Barkatullah University (BU), Bhopal. Currently, he is associated with Darul Uloom, Taj Ul Masajid.

Advice given to give up addiction

Shahar Qazi Maulana Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi advised Muslims to give up addiction on this occasion. He said, “ addiction for gutka, Pan-Masala should be given up. We must advised to young generation on the occasion of Eid.”