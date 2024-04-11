Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Lakhs Of Devotees Offer Namaz At India's Largest Taj-ul Masjid; Indore Qazi Wins Hearts

By: Harshita Rawat | April 11, 2024
Eid, a festive occasion cherished by Muslims globally, brings together communities in prayer and gratitude
Lakhs of Muslim men gathered at India's largest mosque, Taj-ul Masjid in Bhopal and offered prayers.
Pic By: Mahesh Vishwakarma
As a huge crowd gathered at Taj-ul, the presence of police ensured a peaceful celebration of Eid, promoting a sense of safety for all.
Pic By: Mahesh Vishwakarma
Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Jitu Patwari extend warm greetings at Bhopal's masjid, embracing the spirit of unity and celebration.
Pic By: Mahesh Vishwakarma
Thousands of devotees offer namaz at Indore's Khajrana.
Pic By: Anand Shivre
To celebrate Eid, Indore's Qazi showed love by personally escorting Hindu family Salwadiya from their home to the Eidgah in a carriage.
Pic By: Anand Shivre
Collector Ashish Singh extended Eid greetings to the city's Qazi, Ishrat Ali, at the Eidgah in Sadar Bazaar, Indore
Pic By: Anand Shivre
On Eid, Muslims enjoy sewaiyan, a special dish that adds to the celebration
Kids share smiles as they gather to enjoy sweet sewaiyan and delicious food, creating cherished memories together in Bhopal
Pic By: Mahesh Vishwakarma
