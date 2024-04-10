EID 2024: Best Places To Enjoy Non-Vegetarian Dishes In Bhopal

By: Kajal Kumari | April 10, 2024
Are you also a non-veg lover? Well, what's better to savour some top Bhopali delicacies on Eid! Here is a list of best non-vegetarian dishes you must taste in Bhopal!
1. Are you in chicken or the mutton gang? If it's mutton, why not try Special Mutton Bhuna @ Veere Di Hatti located at Bittan Market in Bhopal.
2. And if you are from clan chicken, you must try Boneless Chicken Tikka at Zam Zam located near Bhopal's old railway station.
3. And for a wholesome meal, you can try Butter Chicken with roti or naan at Ranjeet Lake View. Ohh! they serve the best Butter Chicken here!
4. How can we forget Hakeem’s Chicken Tawa Masala! It's finger-licking good!
5. If you are looking for a fancy dine-in with delicious meal, then Pirates of Grill is the place. Location: DB Mall Must Try: Crumb Fried Masala Fish, Highway Chicken Tikka
6. Another place is you must try with friends is UBQ by Barbeque Nation located at Gulmohar Colony where you can get a wide variety of dishes from Kababs to Chicken wings, Tikka, Biriyani and what not!
So which dish are you going to try this weekend and where?
