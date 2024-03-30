Best Places In Bhopal To Enjoy Lip-Smacking Vada Pav

By: Kajal Kumari | March 30, 2024
If you are a street food lover, then Vada Pav has to be in your fav list! Let's explore some spots in Bhopal that serve some lip-smacking Vada Pav!
1. First in the list is Loli Vada Pav present in Arera of Bhopal. Here you can get everything from a Classic Vadapav to a even a combo pack strating from ₹59. Must Try: Grilled Cheese Masala Vada Pav
2. Next comes, Mau’s Cafe, at 10 Number in Bhopal. Their classic Vada Pav will take you to streets of Mumbai!
3. Momos & More serves a wide variety of Vada Pav, starting from Classic to even Maharaj Double Cheese Vadapav between ₹59-120.
4. Aamchi Khaugalli at Bhopal Gulmohar colony is also preferred by the Bhopalites for their Classic Vadapav, served will crisp chilly.
5. Mumbai Vada Pav No.1 in Arera is another option you can try!
6. Chaileela in the Indrapuri area of old Bhopal serves one the most liked Vada Pav in the city and is quite famous among youths!
7. Why not to try one served by Jaipur Street, Maharana Pratap Nagar! It's spicy, crispy and yummy!
8. The Cold Fuel in BHEL is well know for their classic Vadapav!
So which place have you chosen to enjoy you weeked this time?
Thanks For Reading!