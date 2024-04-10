Bhopal: Don’t Want To Live In Country Where Democratic Values Are Suppressed Says Vivek Tankha

Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Talking to reporters Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha on Wednesday said, “I don’t want to live in country where democratic practices are suppressed and people are forced to bear dictatorship.”

Tankha also launched a scathing attack on parliamentary practice, vacancies in judiciary and high number of pending cases. He also claimed to have written a letter to Vice-President over parliamentary practices in the House.

He said “In United Kingdom a day is reserved for the opposition in the House to put their agenda. Currently, Opposition in India has no space to put up their agenda in the Parliament.”

He added that in Congress manifesto, “We have promised that each of the two Houses of the Parliament will meet for 100 days in a year. The great tradition of Parliament of the past will be revived and scrupulously observed. We promise that a day in a week will be devoted to discussing agenda suggested by the opposition benches in each House.”

He added “We promise that the presiding officers of the two Houses will be required to sever their connection with any political party, remain neutral, and observe the age-old norm that the ‘Speaker does not speak’”.