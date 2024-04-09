Bhopal: Raising Voter Awareness, Third Gender To Walk The Ramp

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Transgender people from all over the country will walk the ramp in the city to raise vote awareness. Some popular transgender personalities, who have lakhs of followers on social media, have also been invited for the show. They will appeal to voters to cast votes.

The event is being organised by District Election Office as a part of the campaign to boost voting percentage. The event will be held at a mall in MP Nagar on April 21.

An official at District Election Office said, “Democracy is about inclusivity and we want all sections of society including differently-abled, elderly, women, youths transgender persons to cast vote and motivate others for the same.”

He said that it was a unique event organised for the first time in the country to create voting awareness from people of all sections of society including third gender.

Ride for Vote on Wednesday

An event, Ride for Vote, will be held at Bittan Dussehra Ground in the city from 7 am under SVEEP event on Wednesday. This event will be free. The first 200 registrations at the event will be given T-shirt and cap each. Other surprise gifts will be for Best Fancy Traditional Dress, Best Cycle Couples, Best Cycle Decoration, Best Slogan and 50 Lucky Draw Movie Tickets.