 Bhopal: Raising Voter Awareness, Third Gender To Walk The Ramp
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Raising Voter Awareness, Third Gender To Walk The Ramp

Bhopal: Raising Voter Awareness, Third Gender To Walk The Ramp

The event is being organised by District Election Office as a part of the campaign to boost voting percentage.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 11:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Transgender people from all over the country will walk the ramp in the city to raise vote awareness. Some popular transgender personalities, who have lakhs of followers on social media, have also been invited for the show. They will appeal to voters to cast votes.

The event is being organised by District Election Office as a part of the campaign to boost voting percentage. The event will be held at a mall in MP Nagar on April 21.

An official at District Election Office said, “Democracy is about inclusivity and we want all sections of society including differently-abled, elderly, women, youths transgender persons to cast vote and motivate others for the same.”

Read Also
Bhopal: Accountant Posted In Berasia Municipality Caught Receiving ₹20K Bribe
article-image

He said that it was a unique event organised for the first time in the country to create voting awareness from people of all sections of society including third gender.

Ride for Vote on Wednesday

An event, Ride for Vote, will be held at Bittan Dussehra Ground in the city from 7 am under SVEEP event on Wednesday. This event will be free. The first 200 registrations at the event will be given T-shirt and cap each. Other surprise gifts will be for Best Fancy Traditional Dress, Best Cycle Couples, Best Cycle Decoration, Best Slogan and 50 Lucky Draw Movie Tickets.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Raising Voter Awareness, Third Gender To Walk The Ramp

Bhopal: Raising Voter Awareness, Third Gender To Walk The Ramp

MP: Son Attacks 75-Year-Old Mother In Gwalior After Money Refusal For Liquor, Arrested

MP: Son Attacks 75-Year-Old Mother In Gwalior After Money Refusal For Liquor, Arrested

MP: Gwalior Woman Allegedly Abducted By Stepmother And Two Others, Held Captive & Raped,...

MP: Gwalior Woman Allegedly Abducted By Stepmother And Two Others, Held Captive & Raped,...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vaishali Nagar, Suruchi Nagar & More;...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vaishali Nagar, Suruchi Nagar & More;...

MP: AAP Worker Booked For Posting ‘Objectionable’ Comments Against PM Modi On WhatsApp Group

MP: AAP Worker Booked For Posting ‘Objectionable’ Comments Against PM Modi On WhatsApp Group