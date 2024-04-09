 Bhopal: Accountant Posted In Berasia Municipality Caught Receiving ₹20K Bribe
The accused accountant was demanding Rs 50k bribe to release the contract amount.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

SP Manu Vyas said that the complainant, Sunil Kumar, works as a government contractor. He had taken out a contract for the construction of shops at the stadium in 2023. The cost of the contract was Rs 5 lakh.

Kumar, in his complaint, mentioned that accused accountant Sachin Kathane allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000, or 10% of the total cost, to release the contract amount.

Kathane reported the matter to the police. A team was formed under led by DSP Anil Bajpayee, with inspector Mayuri Gour, Neelam Patwa and others as its members.

The team decided to catch accountant Sachin Kathane red-handed, so they planned to lay a trap, with the help of complainant Sunil Kumar.

As part of the plan, Kumar visited the accountant at the office of Lok Seva Kendra, located in Berasia, on Tuesday. As soon as he paid an installment of Rs 20,000 to Kathane, the team of Lokayukta police caught him red-handed receiving the cash. Further probe is underway.

